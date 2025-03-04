Amidst Age Scandal, Police AIG, Legal Chief Reportedly Refuse Retirement

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 12, Bauchi State, Idowu Owohunwa, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough, have refused to retire despite being implicated in an age falsification scandal.

Sources at the Force Headquarters in Abuja disclosed that both officers remain in their positions, defying directives to step down.

Recall that at least seven Deputy Inspectors General retired from the Nigeria Police Force after failing in their bid to secure tenure extensions.

Among those who retired on Monday were DIGs Galandachi, Ali Ari Muhammed, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Jonathan Towuru (representing the South-South geopolitical zone), Suleiman Yusuf, Banji Lawal Badru, and Bala Ciroma.

According to SaharaReporters, a top source revealed: “DIG Ali Ari Muhammed, Jonathan Towuru, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, and Dasuki Galandanchi were told by the IGP to leave a meeting today (Monday).

“DIG FCID (Federal Criminal Investigation Department), Towuru, honorably stepped down and did not return after a police senior officer’s retreat in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banji Lawal Badru also and Bala Ciroma. Their replacements will be announced tomorrow by the Police Service Commission.”

Lough, Head of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Legal Unit, continued to appear in court for the police despite an official directive for his retirement due to age falsification allegations.

Lough was among several officers ordered to retire amid investigations into fraudulent alterations of records to extend their service beyond the legal retirement limit of 35 years or the age of 60.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered personnel postings and redeployments to replace officers implicated in forgery, age falsification, and service regulation violations.

Earlier, SaharaReporters published a list of approximately 467 Nigerian police officers involved in the scandal.

Among them were Simon Lough, SAN, Benneth Igweh, and numerous others, with some opting to retire quietly.

The list featured officers from various entry courses, including Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 36/2002, Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 20/2000, Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 19/1996, and multiple others, totaling hundreds of personnel.

Despite the allegations and the IGP’s directive, some officers have refused to retire, prompting the IGP to mandate their appearance before a disciplinary panel.

According to official records, Simon Lough was due for retirement on January 8, 2022, based on his enlistment date. However, he has continued to serve in active duty, defying the retirement order.

His continued presence in the force was confirmed on Tuesday, February 25, and Wednesday, February 26, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, where he represented the Nigerian police in a case involving a $4,666,234.28 debt dispute linked to the Chief Executive Officer of Lionstone Offshore Services Limited, Amaechi Ndili, his wife, Njide Chizoba Ndili, and Hercules Offshore Nigeria Limited.

Despite the scandal, Lough continued serving as prosecution counsel on behalf of the police at the court hearing presided over by Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe.