Alaafin-Designate Owoade Set To Return From Canada For Coronation Rites

The Alaafin of Oyo-designate, Akeem Owoade, is expected to return to Nigeria soon from Canada to commence traditional coronation rites, according to a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson for the Alaafin’s palace, Bode Durojaiye.

Naija News reports that the announcement comes as preparations intensify for Owoade’s official ascension to the revered throne of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Earlier, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, officially presented Owoade with a certificate of appointment and staff of office, formally recognizing him as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

The event took place at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, marking a historic milestone in the royal transition.

However, shortly after receiving these symbols of authority, Owoade traveled back to Canada, where he is based.

Traditional Rites To Commence Upon Return

Durojaiye confirmed that the Alaafin-designate would soon return to begin the mandatory traditional rites leading up to his formal installation.

“As part of the process, Alaafin Owoade will visit several houses, offer sacrifices, make appeasements, and even sleep over at designated locations to perform night rites,” he stated.

He further explained that after fulfilling these rituals at various traditional homes in Oyo town, the new Alaafin will proceed to Ipebi, a period of seclusion within a designated area of the Alaafin’s palace—where the final stage of the rites will take place.

According to Durojaiye, the Ipebi rites serve as the culmination of all traditional processes leading to the official crowning of the Alaafin.

“The rituals performed during Ipebi will mark the final phase before he is formally crowned Alaafin of Oyo,” he added.

Durojaiye highlighted the historical significance of the Alaafin’s throne, noting that past occupants have left behind legendary legacies that continue to shape Yoruba history.

He assured that all traditional rites would be completed within the timeframe set by Governor Makinde, who directed that the coronation process be finalized within four weeks.