Adekele Begins Stakeholders Consultation, Visits Tinubu’s Ally Bisi Akande

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has launched a statewide briefing to address the ongoing controversies surrounding local government leadership in the state.

As part of the initiative, the Governor is set to meet with key stakeholders, including a special briefing session with the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers scheduled for Thursday.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Tuesday by Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

To kick off the briefing program, Governor Adeleke visited elder statesman and former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande, at his Ibadan residence today.

Accompanied by top state officials, the Governor discussed pressing state and national matters with the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Regarding the local government dispute, Adeleke outlined the state government’s stance on the recent legal issues, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the rule of law as the basis for resolving the matter.

He emphasized the need for all stakeholders to avoid taking matters into their own hands to prevent further loss of lives and property.

Reiterating his earlier position, he urged all parties to return to court to air their grievances through legal channels.

On national politics, the Governor acknowledged Chief Akande’s role in fostering consensus and stability within the national leadership, expressing Osun State’s pride in his contributions.

He also conveyed the state government’s continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting that Osun State enjoys a strong partnership with the Federal Government across various sectors.

“Our father, we are here to pay homage to you as my predecessor and as an elder statesman. I am also going round to brief our leaders on recent developments in our dear state.

“Your relationship with the Adeleke family dates back to my late Dad. I choose to start the consultation with this visit,” the Governor stated.

In response, Chief Akande welcomed the visit, describing it as a positive step despite political differences.

He acknowledged the Governor’s presentation and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and respecting the rule of law for the collective good of the state.

The former Governor condemned political violence, stressing that bloodshed in the name of politics is unacceptable.

He urged all parties involved to abide by legal processes rather than resort to self-help.

Following their discussions, Governor Adeleke and Chief Akande held a two-hour closed-door meeting.