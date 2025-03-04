2027: There’s Need For Igbo Presidency, But It’s A Must For Tinubu To Complete 8 Years – Uzor-Kalu

The lawmaker representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has ruled out the possibility of an Igbo presidency in 2027.

The former Abia State Governor, who stressed the need for an Igbo presidency in Nigeria, however, ruled out the possibility of having the fulfilment in 2027.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu must be allowed to continue his presidency and revamp the economy of the country.

Naija News reports Uzor-Kalu made the submission on Monday during an interview appearance on Channels Television.

The former Chief Whip of the Senate emphasized the need for the southeast to form alliances to actualize an Igbo presidency as one region can’t determine the President of Nigeria.

He said, “I am not going to discuss anything about the Igbo presidency. But I still tell you there is a need for it.

“(However) the Igbo must present an acceptable candidate to all Nigerians. No one zone can make a president. President Tinubu was not elected by the Yoruba. He was elected by all Nigerians.”

Kalu, however,r evaded the question on when he thinks would be the best time for an Igbo presidency, and instead threw his weight behind President Tinubu for a re-election in 2027.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has only one candidate for 2027, and it is Tinubu.

“Well, in our party we have only one presidential candidate now. And Tinubu has to do eight years. It’s a must. You can see the repairs he has done to the economy and things are starting to pick up again. This president is not even doing politics. He has never told anybody he wants to run for election or not.

“But as a party, we have mandated him to run and given him a vote of confidence. The NEC has given him a vote of confidence, through a motion proposed by the Governor of Imo State and announced by Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the National Chairman of the party. So things cannot just get better in one night,” he noted.