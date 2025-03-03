Why We Have Not Paid ₦77,000 Allowance – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has clarified that the delay in the payment of the approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance to corps members was not intentional.

NYSC gave the explanation as corps members were paid ₦33,000 against ₦77,000 the federal government promised for February.

NYSC’s acting spokesperson, Mrs. Carol Lembu, in a WhatsApp conversation with SaharaReporters on Monday morning, stated that the scheme was still awaiting the necessary cash backing from the federal government.

“We are still awaiting the cash backing,” Lembu said.

Naija News reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called for a probe into the NYSC’s failure to implement the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance for corps members.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NANS National Vice President for Inter-Campus Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse, emphasized the need for an investigation into the NYSC for not fulfilling its promise to begin payment by the end of February.

According to Akinbodunse, findings from her office revealed that corps members only received ₦33,000 as their February allowance last Friday, contrary to previous promises.

She stated there was no justification for the delay in paying corps members agreed allowance since civil servants at state and federal level had started receiving the ₦70,000 minimum wage approved by the government.