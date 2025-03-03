Why We Cannot Interfere In Akpabio And Natasha’s Matter – APC’s National Secretary

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has stated that the ruling party cannot get involved in the rift between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

According to him, Akpoti-Uduaghan is not a member of the party, hence the reason why it cannot be considered a party matter.

Basiru stated this while speaking with Punch. He asserted that it is a legislative issue, adding that the Senate President is competent enough to defend himself.

He said, “It is not a party matter. It is a matter for the legislative arm, and Natasha is not our member. Our member possibly may not behave the way she’s behaving, but she’s not our member. So we don’t want to get ourselves involved in the matter.

“As far as I’m concerned, SP (Senate President) is competent to defend himself against any allegation. He is competent to do so, and the matter that has to do with legislative privileges will be taken up at the Senate. A matter that has to do with defamation will be taken up at local courts.

“So, it is not a party issue as far as we are concerned. It would have been an issue possibly if both of them were to be our party members. But she is not a member of our party, and it’s not a party matter. It is a strictly legislative and legal matter for which proper legal action will be taken against anybody that is infringing the law.”