Why I Refused To Implement 2014 Confab Recommendations – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why his administration was unable to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, citing the turbulent political climate at the time.

Jonathan made this disclosure on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family of the late Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Lagos. He was joined by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who also paid his respects to the elder statesman.

Addressing concerns about the fate of the National Conference recommendations, Jonathan explained that the political situation in Nigeria at the time was unstable, making it difficult to present and act on the document.

“A key member of the legislature, who was in my party, mobilized against me and moved to another party,” Jonathan said, adding that some individuals were determined to bring down his administration.

“It was not the time we could present such a document. Thank God for everything. We believe that one day, one government will review it and take everything,” he stated.

He emphasized that the recommendations stemmed from credible Nigerians who were not politically influenced, noting that they remain relevant to national development.

Condolence Visit to Late Ayo Adebanjo’s Family

Naija News reports that Jonathan acknowledged the contributions of the late Adebanjo, describing him as instrumental to the convening of the 2014 National Conference.

Adebanjo passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96. His legacy as a leader committed to justice and truth was widely recognized during the visit.

Jonathan, accompanied by Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma, ex-PDP Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George, and other political figures, arrived at Adebanjo’s residence in Lekki at 1:57 p.m.

Later, Atiku Abubakar, who arrived around 3:00 p.m., also met with the family and Afenifere members, including Oba Oladipo Olaitan. He described Adebanjo as a leader dedicated to Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence.

“It is a matter of honor that after his demise, we should come and pay respect for his contributions to the unity and peaceful co-existence of this country,” Atiku said.

“We are here to condole with the family to let them know that we share in the loss because he was also a father to us. He was an adviser and a guide in what we are set to do for this country,” he added.

Dinner Hosted by Obasanjo

Following the condolence visit, Atiku, Jonathan, and several PDP leaders attended a dinner hosted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the dignitaries present was former Senate President Bukola Saraki, along with other political figures and stakeholders.