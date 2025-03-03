‘Weightless Politician And Betrayer’ – Labour Party Knocks Valentine Ozigbo, Reveals Why He Joined APC

The Labour Party (LP) has berated a former governorship candidate in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, for his actions after dumping the party.

The Labour Party accused Ozigbo of attempting to undermine and demarket the party after his defection.

Naija News recalls that Ozigbo dumped the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing leadership tussles and litigations within the party for his decision.

However, the Labour Party National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Sunday, said Ozigbo has no political weight and only wants to be in a party where he can be compensated with political offices after losing an election.

He added that Ozigbo was just a nominal member of the LP and only tried to use his association with the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to get personal favours.

Ifoh said the party rarely responds to such attention seekers, but because Ozigbo has chosen the path of betrayal and is making a serious attempt to demarket the LP, there is a need to set the records straight.

According to the LP spokesperson, “Though until recently a nominal member of the Labour Party but a familiar face in the Peter Obi Campaign Council wherein he made serious attempts to demarket our party in his attention-seeking antics.

“As a party, we rarely respond to media attacks by individuals who, for political reasons, create some aura of importance around their persons but, in actual fact, are liabilities to both the party they belong to and also to their constituents.

“But for Val Ozigbo, the Labour Party views his present pitiable position as quite unfortunate and can only advise him that no one gets into a position of power through betrayal and desperation.

“It is a fact that Val Ozigbo contested the Anambra governorship election in 2021 under PDP and woefully lost to an APGA candidate.

“In that election, he sought and got huge support, both financial and moral, from many Nigerians, many of whom he has now shamelessly denied.

“When he joined the Labour Party after the emergence of our presidential candidate in 2022, his mission was very clear: to work for the candidate.

“He tagged along the campaign without adding any value whatsoever to the campaign, hoping to earn some popularity with his closeness to the candidate.

“Today, Ozigbo has shown his real character, and he is even claiming that his association with the Obidient family was a disservice to his political ambition.”

Why Ozigbo Joined APC

Speaking further, Ifoh alleged that Ozigbo joined the APC after attempting to cause a leadership crisis in the Labour Party.

He submitted that Ozigbo is only interested in a party where he can make personal financial gains and get rewarded with political appointments when he loses an election.

“Let me at this point reveal real reasons why Val Ozigbo left the Labour Party.

“Though he cited the party’s national convention and defections, however, it is a known fact that the issue of the national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra state, has been clearly and decidedly addressed by the courts in favour of the incumbent executive.

“Also, the defection is a national malaise affecting all the major political parties, and these defections are being challenged in the courts.

“The truth is that Val Ozigbo would rather contest the election in a political party where he hopes to be rewarded by the government in power when he loses the election.

“It is a fact that he has been financially challenged after the 2021 election, and he is desperately in need of resuscitating himself.

“It is obvious that Mr Ozigbo has neither the interest of the nation nor Anambra State as he claimed; rather, his interest is clearly pecuniary.

“Unfortunately for him, virtually every political party in Nigeria knows his trajectory in politics and his character of joining a political party a few months before the governorship election, buying the candidacy, blocking other more focused aspirants, wasting the slot and dumping the party without qualms.

“We advise Mr Ozigbo that the parties have since learnt that they can never be used again as Special Purpose Vehicles by desperate politicians whose only interest is to seek personal glory and dump them at the end of the day.

“In the case of the Labour Party, he had thought that his fake fraternity with the Presidential candidate would earn him the candidacy unopposed, but he was disappointed by the leadership of the party in his ward and state who confronted him with the facts of his non-support of the party.

“Val Ozigbo, in his entire membership of the Labour Party, never supported the party even in his polling unit.

“Every politics is local, but to him, endorsement from the top is all that matters. It will interest you to know that in the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party lost the election in the polling unit in front of Ozigbo’s residence.

“It tells you how weightless Ozigbo is politically. I doubt if any serious political party will toy with his candidacy in the coming Anambra governorship election.

“The party, of course, reminded him very clearly during the July 2024 Anambra State Congress, where all his nominees were flatly rejected in a free and fair contest.

“The very embarrassed Val Ozigbo read the handwriting on the wall, and that pushed him to rebel against the party leadership. Unknown to many, Mr. Ozigbo actually left LP in July 2024 after that disgraceful outing.

“Obviously aware that he has been ostracized politically, he quickly joined in stoking the crisis in the party leadership, which he is now citing as one of the reasons he left the Labour Party.

“We want also to advise him that being a destructive agent against a party that once offered him a platform to achieve his political aspirations can be cruel and hardly a way to go in politics, the consequence of which can be disastrous.

“His adversarial critique of the party is not just infantile but has also gone further in diminishing his already frustrated personality.

“Politics is all about competition; you cannot attain any position in the struggle for power if you are afraid to compete. Probably, the quality of aspirants in the Labour Party in the Anambra state governorship race and low confidence in himself may be another reason why he took the sudden flight from the party, but we still wish him well in his future political engagements,” Ifoh submitted.