Video: Senator Natasha Accused Unnamed Minister Of Sexual Harassment

A recently resurfaced video shows Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, alleging that an unnamed minister sexually harassed her while she was seeking employment after working for five years at Brass LNG.

In the footage, seemingly from a past press briefing, Akpoti-Uduaghan recounts how the minister admitted that he could not offer her a position because she would be a “distraction” to him unless he had his way with her.

“I remember many years ago, I was just out of Brass LNG, where I worked for five years, and I was trying to get into an office. I sent my CVs to a number of highly placed persons, and there was a particular minister who told me, ‘Natasha, I know you’re very intelligent and you’ll be quite resourceful, but unfortunately, I cannot have you in my office because you will be a distraction to me.’ And I was like, how do you mean, sir? He said, ‘I will not be able to close my eyes a day without thinking of having you for myself,’” she stated in the video.

The resurfaced clip comes just days after the senator publicly accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of retaliating against her because she rejected his alleged sexual advances.

Adding to the controversy, former presidential aide Reno Omokri weighed in, recalling that Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously accused him of making sexual advances at her during an event at Aso Rock—an allegation he refuted by asserting he was not in the country at the time.