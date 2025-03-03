Trump Adopts BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL For US Crypto Reserve

The United States President, Donald Trump, has announced that the US Crypto Strategic Reserve would include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Naija News reports that President Trump listed Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) among other currencies.

In a statement on his Truth Social, late Sunday, the US President stated that he planned to make America the crypto capital of the world.

He also criticized former President Joe Biden’s administration for not embracing the crypto revolution.

He added that the US Crypto Reserve would help to elevate the sector he described as critical.

“A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World.

“And, obviously, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!” Trump wrote.

During his campaign, Trump promised that his administration would keep 100 percent bitcoin.

“If I am elected, it will be the policy of my administration, United States of America, to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires into the future,” he said.

Trump also promised to create a “bitcoin and crypto presidential advisory council“.

“The rules will be written by people who love your industry, not hate your industry,” he told his audience during campaigns.