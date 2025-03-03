Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 3rd March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 3rd March, 2025

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents of the oil-rich state that his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, Fubara disclosed that he had met with his legal team, who anticipate obtaining the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

Naija News reports that the governor emphasized that his administration remains committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Fubara has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to immediately assume control of the 23 local government councils across the state. This follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified the October 5, 2023, local government elections.

According to the governor, the civil servants will oversee the councils’ affairs until fresh elections are conducted by the State Electoral Commission.

He further instructed the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over to the HLGAs by Monday (tomorrow).

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government to abandon any planned increase in electricity tariffs, vowing to lead mass resistance against further hikes.

The labour body also threatened to shut down telecom operations nationwide if telecommunications companies fail to implement the 35% tariff hike agreement reached with the government, rejecting the 50% hike initially approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Yola, Adamawa State, the NLC leadership strongly condemned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) ongoing reclassification of electricity consumers.

Naija News reports that the threat comes after workers in the electricity industry, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), faulted the planned hike in tariffs, accusing the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu and the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) of prioritising hike tariffs over service delivery.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the Automated Teller Machine (ATMs) fee hike.

SERAP argued that it was unconstitutional for the CBN to go ahead with the ATM fee hike while there was a court case against the policy.

Naija News reported that the apex bank, in a circular issued on February 10, 2025, imposed ₦100 charges on cash withdrawals from ATMs of banks other than the customers’ own while withdrawals at shopping centres, airports, and standalone cash points will carry an additional surcharge of up to ₦500 per ₦20,000 withdrawal.

SERAP sued CBN for imposing the additional fee for withdrawal through ATMs, declaring it unfair and unjust.

In a brief statement on Sunday, on its 𝕏, SERAP wrote: “We’ve urged President Tinubu to direct the CBN to immediately suspend the ATM fee hike pending court verdict on the matter. This is entirely consistent with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], his oath of office and promises to uphold the rule of law.”

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged political leaders in Nigeria to focus on governance and stop embarrassing the citizens.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Sunday in which he reacted to the various happenings in different parts of the country, said Nigerian leaders are engaging in frivolities while various national issues of utmost importance are left unattended.

Touching on the allegations of sexual harassment between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to the Lagos House of Assembly speakership saga, to the recent Supreme Court judgement on the Rivers State political crisis, Obi submitted that what is coming out of the three arms of government is disgusting and uninspiring.

He further appealed that the leaders of the three arms of government should avoid undue interference in happenings at the state levels.

Instead, the former Anambra State Governor urged Nigerian leaders to take urgent steps in addressing the myriad of challenges facing the country and its citizens.

Obi also accused Nigerian leaders of neglecting serious governance in favour of political rascality, thus making a mockery of leadership.

He concluded that Nigerians deserve better and that the leaders must take urgent steps to correct the various irregularities.

Activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has stated that despite the withdrawal of criminal charges against him, he is still weighing his legal options over his 21-day incarceration and ongoing legal battles.

Speaking on The Duke Rants podcast, published on Saturday, Farotimi was asked what he would say if he met Chief Afe Babalola today.

“Like a good Yoruba boy, I’ll give him his salutations. It doesn’t change the fact that I’m still considering my options as regards what to do about what I went through,” he stated.

When pressed on what legal options he was exploring, he replied, “Oh, all the areas of options that are open to a person who was unlawfully kidnapped from his office, hauled before a magistrate for a non-existent crime.”

Farotimi detailed the irregularities surrounding his arrest, accusing law enforcement officials of violating standard legal procedures.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered all staff and legislative aides to work remotely until further notice, citing the growing leadership crisis within the Assembly.

The directive, aimed at ensuring the safety of Assembly personnel, was contained in an internal memo issued by the Acting Clerk, Mr. A.T.B. Ottun, a copy of which was obtained by TheWest Newspaper.

The leadership crisis, which has left the operations of the Assembly in disarray, prompted the decision to implement remote work.

In the memo, Ottun explained that the measure was necessary to prevent disruptions and safeguard personnel.

He also referenced Head of Service (HOS) circular 005, dated January 15, 2025, which confirmed recent leadership changes, including his appointment as Acting Clerk.

The special adviser on media to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Eseme Eyiboh, has stated that the Senate cannot investigate the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against his principal by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as no formal petition has been submitted to the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on TVC News on Sunday, Eyiboh clarified that the senator representing Kogi Central, Akpoti-Uduaghan, has not lodged any official complaint regarding sexual harassment with the Senate, police, or any other legal body.

“There is no petition, either to the police, court, or Senate regarding sexual harassment. It is just somebody exercising the right to public communication, that is, freedom of expression,” he said.

Naija News reports that Eyiboh further dismissed calls for an inquiry, insisting that an investigation can only be initiated if a formal complaint is submitted.

Operatives from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended a 42-year-old Angolan businessman, Mbala Dajou Abuba, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

He was caught attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of cocaine, which he had ingested, en route to Istanbul, Turkey. Abuba, hailing from the Zaire province of Angola, was detained on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at the airport’s screening area while preparing to board Egypt Air flight MS 880 to Istanbul via Cairo.

A body scan revealed the presence of illicit substances, leading to his placement under observation for excretion, during which he expelled 120 pellets of cocaine weighing a total of 1.829 kilograms across seven excretions.

In his account, the suspect stated that he previously operated a township delivery service in Angola before engaging in drug trafficking.

Naija News reports that details of the operations were revealed in a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, dated Sunday, 2nd March 2025.

Suspected criminals impersonating agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have allegedly kidnapped ten individuals from the White Hill Hotel located on Shiroro Road in the Chanchaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

A security analyst and counter-insurgency specialist, Zagazola Makama, cited intelligence sources indicating that the incident took place at approximately 4:58 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2025.

The armed assailants reportedly invaded the hotel, asserting that they were EFCC officials conducting an official operation.

“It was gathered that the suspects disabled the hotel’s CCTV cameras before entering guests’ rooms one by one and forcibly taking away 10 individuals to an unknown destination,” the report said.

The development has been confirmed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Intelligence Department (Acpol SID), who noted that investigations were ongoing to identify the perpetrators and locate the abducted victims.

“The public has been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the details surrounding the attack,” Makama added.

An English football analyst and former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has reiterated his assertion that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not on par with other prestigious tournaments, especially in Europe.

Naija News reports that Carragher came under attack following his recent comment regarding AFCON.

While discussing the potential reasons why Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah may not secure the Ballon d’Or this year, he suggested that representing Egypt could be a disadvantage, as the nation participates in a less prominent continental event.

It is worth noting that Salah has been in exceptional form this season, and many believe he is a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

However, Carragher contended that Salah’s involvement in AFCON presents a challenge, as he does not view it as a “major tournament.”

The criticism stemming from his comments has prompted Carragher to take to social media, where he clarified that AFCON should not be equated with the World Cup, the European Championship, or the Champions League.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.