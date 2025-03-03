Top Boko Haram Commander Killed In Military Operation in Borno

The Nigerian Army has neutralized a top Boko Haram commander, Abba Alai, also known as the Amirul Khahid of Alafa, during a coordinated military operation in Garin Fallujah and Gwoza, Borno State.

The development was revealed in a report by security analyst Zagazola Makama on Monday, detailing how troops launched an assault on insurgent hideouts based on credible intelligence.

According to military sources, troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade, in collaboration with the 199 Special Forces Battalion and the Civilian Joint Task Force, carried out a clearance operation after receiving intelligence that insurgents were regrouping to launch fresh attacks.

“Our troops conducted a well-planned assault on the terrorist stronghold, engaging them in a fierce gun battle. Overpowered by superior firepower, the insurgents attempted to flee but suffered heavy casualties, including their commander, Abba Alai,” a military source confirmed.

During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including one AK-47 rifle, a DSHK heavy machine gun barrel, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a radio set, a motorcycle, assorted medical supplies.

Escape Route Blocked, More Weapons Recovered

In a separate operation in Gwoza Local Government Area, troops successfully blocked an escape route from Sambisa Forest and engaged Boko Haram fighters in Gobara village.

The confrontation forced the insurgents into a chaotic retreat, leading to the recovery of additional weapons, including 57 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, three AK-47 rifle magazines, two prototype firearms suspected to be used for terrorist training

During the operation, troops also rescued an elderly woman who had been held hostage by the terrorists for 10 years.

Reacting to the success of the operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops for their bravery and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to eliminating insurgency in Nigeria.

“Our forces remain resolute in the fight against terrorism. We will continue to hunt down these criminal elements and restore lasting peace to the region,” Oluyede stated.