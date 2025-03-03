“Tinubu Once Said If Aregbesola Is Coming With A Knife While He’s Sleeping, Nobody Should Wake Him” – Adeyeye

Former Osun State Senator, Professor Olusola Adeyeye, has lamented the broken relationship between President Bola Tinubu and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview appearance on Channels TV, Adeyeye stressed that he doesn’t know the details of what transpired between the two leaders and resulted in their current frosty relationship but hinted that it may be a political power tussle.

He, however, recalled that Tinubu and Aregbesola were so close in the past that anyone who wanted to get in between them was destined to fail.

Analyzing the past cordial relationship between the President and former Osun State Governor, Prof Adeyeye disclosed that Tinubu believed Aregbesola could never hurt him while Aregbesola himself has no greater respect for any other human being apart from President Tinubu.

“If you want to get between Aregbesola and Tinubu, you’ll fail; they were so close that I was at a meeting where Tinubu said that if you see him sleeping and you see Rauf coming with a dagger or a knife, don’t wake him, Rauf will never injure me.

“For Rauf, the only entity in the universe that is greater than President Bola Tinubu is God. So I never know what happened between them. I have a feeling that it has to do with Rauf thinking Bola Tinubu sided with his own brother against him; I leave the two of them to settle that,” Prof Adeyeye said.

Asked by the interviewer if he can settle the rift between the two leaders, Adeyeye said that he has made multiple attempts to mend the relationship between President Tinubu and Rauf Aregbesola and has been unsuccessful.

He added however that reconciliation is not impossible, but it is up to the two of them to end their differences.

“I tried my best. Let me tell you, power is a terrible thing. The game of thrones is treacherous in Nigeria. If the two of them want to settle, it’s not impossible but I attempted in the past, not once, not twice, several times,” he submitted.