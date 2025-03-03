Tinubu Approves ₦147 Billion For Oyo-Ogbomoso Road

President Bola Tinubu, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, approved ₦147.887 billion to complete the dualization of Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the President also approved funds to complete works on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, Section II Kaduna-Zaria roads.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the President was committed to easing the pains experienced by haulage trailers moving goods and services through the route.

“President Tinubu has approved the completion of the dualization of the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State. Total cost is N147, 887,810,833,.87. Mssrs JRB Construction Co. Ltd will handle the completion of this all important road project that has lagged.

“President Tinubu fully aware of the importance of the entire road especially the uncompleted Ibadan-Ilorin Section is committed to easing the pains experienced by haulage trailers moving goods and agriculture products from the North to Lagos. Also, the pains of road users especially students,” he said.

On the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, Section II Kaduna-Zaria, Dare disclosed that the President wished that works be completed on the roads within 12 months.

“President Tinubu approved the budget to complete the outstanding works on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, Section II Kaduna-Zaria within 12 months. This is an important stretch of road for all time,” he stated.