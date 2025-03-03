Tinubu Appoints Brigadier-General As NYSC DG

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Brigadier-General Nafiu Olakunle as the new Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The announcement has been met with excitement in Ileogbo, Aiyedire Local Government, and across Osun State, as Olakunle becomes one of the state’s distinguished sons to hold a key national position.

According to Western Post, his appointment is widely regarded as a recognition of his dedication and service to the nation, with expectations that his leadership will bring positive reforms to the NYSC program.

Brigadier-General Olakunle, who hails from Ileogbo, near Iwo in Osun State, previously served as Chief of Staff to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed away at age 56 on November 5, 2024, in Lagos after a period of illness.

Naija News reports that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Meanwhile former NYSC DG, Maharazu Tsiga, has regained his freedom after spending 22 days in captivity.

A source confirmed to Channels Television on Friday night that Tsiga had been released and was currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital for security reasons.

Naija News recall that gunmen, led by notorious bandit kingpin Babaro, had initially demanded ₦250 million for Tsiga’s release. However, it remains unclear if any ransom was paid to secure his freedom.

As of the time of filing this report, government officials and security agencies, including the Katsina State Police Command, were yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding Tsiga’s release.

The former NYSC DG was abducted on February 6, 2025, at his residence in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the attack, two persons sustained injuries, while one of the gunmen was mistakenly shot dead by his own gang member.

The assailants also killed one person, while ransacking several homes and carting away valuables.

The attackers, numbering over 100, stormed the area, surrounding Tsiga’s residence before forcibly whisking him away.