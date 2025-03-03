Terrorists Kidnap Army University Professor, Others In Borno

Professor Abubakar Eljuma of the Nigeria Army University Biu (NAUB), has been kidnapped by criminals suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Naija News gathered that Professor Eljuma was kidnapped on Sunday along with some other passengers along the notorious Damaturu -Biu road near Kamuya village.

Kamuya village is about 10km drive from Buratai, the home town of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai (Rtd).

Sources quoted by Vanguard said Professor Eljuma, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, was among the notable contestants for the position of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, which is about to elapse very soon.

“On 2/3/2025, suspected ISWAP/BOKO HARAM elements abducted unspecified number of travellers from 2 x Golf cars and a Borno Express bus along Damaturu-Biu road.

“Reports further indicate that all female passengers were freed except the male. It was also revealed that a potential candidate for the position of VC NAUB, Professor Abubakar Eljuma is among the victims.

“We are requesting your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan for their quick release,” a reliable security source said.

Similarly, a staff member of NAUB who spoke on condition of anonymity added that, “the University Management are currently having a crucial meeting over the abduction of the Professor.”