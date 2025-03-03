Tax Reform Bill: President Tinubu Is In The Right Direction – Senator Musa

The Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, has said the Tax Reform Bill would help propel Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News reports that the Niger East Senatorial District lawmaker said President Bola Tinubu showed strong commitment to grow the nation’s economy through the bill.

In an interview with TVC on Monday, Senator Musa explained that the bill would also make revenue agencies more efficient.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator added that the bill, when passed into law, would enthrone transparency in the utilization of citizens’ taxes.

His words: “The Tax Reform Bill, I believe, is one agenda by Mr. President to see that he propels the economy of Nigeria to where it should be. It’s a necessity as far as I’m concerned because knowing and looking at the details of the bills, I believe Mr. President has done an in-depth study of the circumstances that can lead us to having a robust economy.

“And bringing this bill almost like about five months ago today, today is 3rd March. These bills were presented to the House and the Senate on the 3rd of October, 2024, by Mr. President, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, with the aim of bringing in a new tax administration, a new policy that will enhance more revenue for the country.

“So, looking at the bills that Mr. President has presented, I believe that fundamentally they are bringing some changes to the institutional agencies that are supposed to collecting these taxes from Nigerians. And for it to be enhanced and make more efficient, more accountable, and more prudent for Nigerians to see that the tax that is being collected is judiciously being also expended. So, I believe Mr. President is in the right direction.”