Supreme Court Judgment Paves Way For Peace In Rivers – Ex-PRP Candidate

Former Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Emmanuel Igbini, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment on Rivers State, stating that it has created the necessary foundation for peace and reconciliation in the state.

Igbini, who described himself as a mutual friend of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in an interview with Vanguard, emphasized that he had been working tirelessly to broker peace between both men since their fallout on October 29, 2023.

“This judgment delivered last Friday by the Supreme Court of Nigeria is a very welcome development. It has now paved the way for a political resolution of the misunderstanding,” he said.

Legal Clarity On Rivers Assembly Leadership

Naija News reports that the former PRP candidate maintained that true reconciliation between Wike and Fubara was impossible until the Supreme Court resolved the legal disputes surrounding the Rivers State House of Assembly leadership.

“It has been my long-held position that there cannot be reconciliation of Wike and Fubara by anybody or group of persons until after the Supreme Court finally decides on the issues formulated by legal teams of both parties for adjudication,” he stated.

According to Igbini, the core legal question was the continued legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule as Speaker and the status of the 25 other members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly post-October 29, 2023.

“That has now been settled, and rightly so, by the Supreme Court, which stated unequivocally that Martin Amaewhule remains the legitimately elected Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and the other 25 members also remain legitimately elected members of the state House of Assembly,” he affirmed.