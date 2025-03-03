South-South Leader Warns Of Implications If Rivers Government Ignores Supreme Court Ruling

A South-South leader and Convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Joseph Ambakederimo, has cautioned that the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State has serious consequences if the state government fails to comply with the verdict.

Naija News reports that Ambakederimo’s advice followed Friday’s apex court judgment, which declared the council polls conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, invalid.

The apex court also ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Accountant-General of the Federation to stop monthly federal allocation to local governments in the state.

Ambakederimo, while reacting to the judgment in an interview with Vanguard, stressed that the ruling has far-reaching economic, social, and political implications that could significantly affect the state’s stability.

“The Supreme Court judgment has far-reaching implications on the polity of Rivers State if the government of the state refuses to abide by the outcome of the judgment,” he stated.

He warned that failure to adhere to the ruling could financially cripple the state, leading to economic instability and political uncertainty.

“I say so because there are multiple scenarios, such as economic, social, and political, on the strata. Can one imagine how financially the state would be strangled?” he queried.

Calls For Peaceful Resolution

Elder Ambakederimo urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to uphold his commitment to peace and governance by ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s declarative judgment.

“For the sake of the people of Rivers State, the governor should tow the path of peace as he has always advocated and do what is right in line with the declarative judgment of the apex court,” he advised.