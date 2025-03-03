Rivers Crisis: ‘The Worst That Can Happen Is For Me To Leave Office’ – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured his supporters of his unwavering commitment to truth and governance, despite the political turbulence in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt on Monday, Fubara declared that he remains undeterred by challenges, emphasizing that he is not afraid of any outcome.

Fubara urged his allies, including former council chairmen present, not to be troubled by the current situation.

Before delivering his address, the governor began with a scripture from Philippians 3:18-19, underscoring the themes of faith and perseverance.

“For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things,” he read.

Reiterating his confidence, Fubara declared, “Despite everything, victory is sure,” adding that the ongoing political battle is about upholding the truth and fighting with honour.

The governor insisted that deception in Rivers politics has come to an end, asserting that the people are now in control of their future.

While reaffirming his commitment to peace, he assured that when the time is right, the necessary decisions will be taken in the best interest of the state.

“I am not afraid of anything. The worst that can happen is for me to leave office,” he said, affirming his unwavering stance on his principles.

He also addressed the youth, assuring them that they would receive the necessary direction at the appropriate time.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision nullifying the local government elections and ordering the Martin Amaewhule-led group to resume sitting, Fubara remained optimistic, stating that the future holds greater prospects than the past.

The Governor pledged to complete his tenure with dignity and integrity, ensuring that every decision he makes is justifiable.

Highlighting his administration’s focus on development, Fubara emphasized that political propaganda must be countered with tangible governance achievements.

He pointed to the continuous commissioning of projects as evidence of his commitment to the state’s progress.

The Governor further explained that the newly inaugurated staff quarters were designed to enhance efficiency among public servants working within the Government House.