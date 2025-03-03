Rivers Crisis: “Court Decision Must Be Respected But Political Middle Ground Needed”

A prominent South-South leader and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen (retd.), has called for a political resolution to the ongoing crisis in Rivers State following the recent Supreme Court verdict.

Ikponmwen made the appeal after Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, assured residents that his administration would implement the Supreme Court’s ruling after reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

Naija News report that this assurance follows Friday’s apex court judgment, which nullified the council polls conducted on October 5, 2024 and further ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation to halt monthly federal allocations to local governments in Rivers State.

South-South Leaders React

The Supreme Court ruling has sparked widespread reactions, with notable figures, including Sara-Igbe, the Pan-Niger Delta Youths Forum (PANDYEF), and PDP chieftain Olabode George, expressing strong reservations about the judgment.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, Governor Fubara disclosed that he had met with his legal team, which expects to obtain the CTC of the judgment by Friday, March 7, 2025.

He emphasized that his administration is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in full compliance with the law.

Ikponmwen Urges Political Solution

Reacting to the development, Brigadier-General Ikponmwen noted that while the Supreme Court is the final legal authority, the political class in Rivers State must find a common ground to resolve the crisis without violating judicial orders.

He said, “The political class, which includes the governor, lawmakers, and political leaders in the state, should find a way out of the issue politically without compromising the court’s decision. In my opinion, that is the best way to go in this situation,”