Relax, God Has Our Back – Fubara Tells Supporters

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has urged his supporters to remain steadfast and calm as events unfold amidst the political crisis rocking the state.

On Monday, supporters of the governor trooped out en masse following the ruling of the Supreme Court that overturned some of his functions.

Addressing the supporters, Fubara urged them to brace up, projecting that future events may be more tense than the previous ones.

He appealed to them not to be deterred by the decision of the apex court that reinstated sacked lawmakers and nullified the local government election that he conducted.

He assured them that he would stand by them, adding that his administration would bring honour, respect and integrity.

He said, “I want to assure all our supporters. I know that the news that broke out on Friday must have dampened your spirit. Brace up, for what is ahead is more than what we just passed.

“As a human being, I know you feel somehow, but just relax. God has our backs. Our back is not on anybody but God.

“If there is one person on this planet earth that will stand by you, I will be that person. I assure you that I will leave you with honour, respect, and integrity.”