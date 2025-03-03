Ramadan: NANS Threatens Nationwide Protest Over School Closure In Northern States

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a warning regarding a potential nationwide protest should the governors of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states fail to rescind their decision to suspend school activities for five weeks during the Ramadan fasting period within a 72-hour timeframe.

In a statement released on Monday by its National Public Relations Officer, Samson Adeyemi, NANS characterized the school closures in the northern states as a violation of students’ rights to continuous education.

Adeyemi emphasized that this policy could jeopardize academic advancement and unfairly impact non-Muslim students.

He further noted that allowing such an action to proceed without opposition would establish a detrimental precedent within the Nigerian education system.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS National Body) vehemently condemns the recent directive by the governors of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states to close schools during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This policy is not only unjust but also a blatant infringement on the fundamental rights of students to receive uninterrupted education.

“NANS stands firm in advocating for the right to education for all Nigerian students, regardless of their religious affiliations. Closing schools for an extended period during Ramadan undermines the academic progress of students, disrupts their learning, and unfairly targets non-Muslim students, subjecting them to undue discrimination.

“The Nigerian constitution, along with various international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory, guarantees the right to education for all citizens. The decision to close schools during Ramadan violates these principles and sets a dangerous precedent that prioritizes religious observances over the educational rights of students,” the statement reads.

The NANS PRO issued a 72-hour deadline for the policy to be reconsidered, warning of a potential nationwide protest if changes were not made.

He called on other stakeholders to collaborate with the student body to safeguard students’ rights.

“NANS demands the immediate reversal of this policy and issues a 72-hour ultimatum to the governors of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states to take corrective action and reopen schools.

“Failure to comply will result in nationwide protests and legal actions to protect the rights of Nigerian students.

“We urge all stakeholders, including parents, educators, and civil society organisations, to join us in this fight to ensure that education remains a priority for all Nigerian students. We must work together to prevent any form of discrimination and uphold the principles of equality and justice,” Adeyemi concluded.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also threatened legal action against the four governors if the schools remain closed during the period of Ramadan.

In a statement issued earlier, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, described the move as discriminatory and a violation of the rights of non-Muslim students, highlighting its potential to worsen the educational crisis in the affected states, which already account for 44 per cent of Nigeria’s out-of-school children.