President Tinubu Approves Licenses For 11 New Private Universities In Nigeria (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the provisional licenses for eleven new private universities in Nigeria.

Naija News reports the approvals were given at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on Monday, 3rd March, 2025.

The approvals were granted based on President Tinubu’s commitment to expanding the frontiers of educational opportunities and infrastructures in the county.

Below is the full list of the universities granted provisional licenses and their locations.

1. New City University, Ayetoro Ogun State

2. University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State

3. Eranova University, Mabushi

4. Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun Annex

5. Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State

6. Southern Atlantic University Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

7. Lens University, ilemona, Kwara State

8. Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State

9. Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City

10. Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos

11. Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.

In other news, President Tinubu, on Monday, hosted Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, at the State House in Abuja.

President Bio arrived at the Presidential Villa at 12:22 p.m., where he was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Upon his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Presidential Guards Brigade, accompanied by traditional bagpipe music.

Nigeria and Sierra Leone share a long history of strong diplomatic relations, dating back to their respective independences in October 1960 and April 1961.