Police Officer Kidnapped On Abuja Highway Regains Freedom

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Modestus Ojiebe, who was kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Abuja on Monday, March 3, has regained his freedom.

Naija News reported earlier that some armed assailants on the highway whisked away the Chief Superintendent of Police.

The senior officer, who is part of the Kwara State Police Command, was targeted while he was attempting to repair his vehicle, which had malfunctioned near the Dei-Dei Police Barracks in Abuja.

However, hours after the incident, report emerged that operatives from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have successfully rescued Ojiebe.

In a statement released on Monday, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, provided an update on the situation, noting that the Divisional Police Officer of Dawaki promptly led his patrol team to the location after receiving an emergency call.

Adeh further confirmed that the police officer has been safely rescued and has been reunited with his family.

She said, “Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Dawaki acted swiftly by leading his patrol team while also alerting all police checkpoints and key entry and exit points into the Federal Capital Territory.

“This decisive response enabled the successful rescue of the officer and his reunion with his family on the same night. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects, who abandoned the victim and fled into the bush in Garaku, Nasarawa State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, urges all residents of the FCT to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities immediately by calling the police emergency line at 08032003913.”