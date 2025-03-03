Obasanjo Hosts Jonathan, Atiku, Saraki, Ooni At Lagos Dinner

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday hosted a high-profile gathering that included former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bae Koroma, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, alongside his wife, Toyin Saraki.

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was also in attendance at the event, which took place at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Atiku, Saraki Confirm Attendance

Atiku, who served as Vice President under Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007 and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 election, confirmed the event in a post on his official 𝕏 handle (formerly Twitter).

“I joined others at the dinner hosted by my former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, in Lagos,” Atiku posted on Sunday.

Similarly, Bukola Saraki also took to social media to acknowledge the event, describing it as a celebration ahead of Obasanjo’s 88th birthday, which falls on Wednesday.

“Toyin and I have just arrived at The Delborough in Lagos for a dinner celebrating His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, our dear former President and Founder of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation,” Saraki wrote.

The gathering brought together key political figures, traditional rulers, and influential personalities, underscoring Obasanjo’s enduring influence in Nigeria’s political and diplomatic circles.