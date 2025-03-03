NPFL Matchday 27 Results: Remo Stars Extend Lead, Ikorodu City Shine

Remo Stars demonstrated their strong position at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Plateau United in Ikenne, Ogun state on Sunday.

Samson Olasupo, a mid-season signing and former striker for Sunshine Stars, made an impressive return to the NPFL by scoring the decisive goal in the 74th minute. This crucial moment secured the win for Daniel Ogunmodede’s team.

Throughout the match, Remo Stars faced challenges both before and after their goal, including a reduction to 10 men in the closing minutes when captain Junior Nduka received a second yellow card.

Additionally, Nduka had previously missed a first-half penalty, and Sikiru Alimi saw a potential goal ruled out for offside in the second half. Despite these hurdles, Remo Stars’ persistence paid off with Olasupo finding the back of the net on his debut.

With this win, Remo Stars now sit comfortably at the top of the NPFL table with 54 points from 27 matches, leading second-placed Rivers United by 12 points. Rivers United will be competing in Ibadan against third-placed 3SC on Monday.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City are solidifying their status in the top flight, securing a promising 2-0 win over Heartland at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Leonard Ngenge scored the first goal in the opening half, followed by Ayomide Cole adding another in the second half, contributing to coach Nurudeen Aweroro’s successful campaign.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was present to witness Kano Pillars’ 2-1 triumph over Rangers International in Kano. After being initially stunned by Bashir Usman’s opener for Rangers in the 33rd minute, Kano Pillars rallied back with goals from Rabiu Ali and Jerry Alex.

Under interim coach Ahmed Garba, Pillars have shown impressive form, winning four out of their last five matches and rising to fourth place on the table with 41 points.

Meanwhile, Enyimba marked a significant achievement with a rare away victory this season, thanks to Joseph Atule’s sole goal that secured a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes in Lafia.

Below are all the results of the NPFL matches played last weekend:

Saturday, March 1

Sunshine Stars Vs Kwara United

4-2

Sunday, March 2

Abia Warriors Vs Nasarawa United

1-1

Bayelsa United Vs Bendel Insurance

2-1

Niger Tornadoes Vs Enyimba

0-1

Kano Pillars Vs Enugu Rangers

2-1

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

1-0

Ikorodu City Vs Heartland

2-0

Monday, March 3

Akwa United Vs Katsina United

3 p.m.

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Lobi Stars

3 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Rivers United

5:30 p.m.