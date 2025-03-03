Natasha: Akpabio Should Step Down, He Cannot Be A Judge In His Own Case – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to immediately step down and give room for a transparent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations levied against him by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The PDP argued that women have their rights and discrimination against them is unacceptable and unconstitutional.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the scandal in the Senate as an embarrassment, noting that important issues requiring the Red Chamber’s attention were being overlooked.

He said, “We do believe that when you are accusing Senator Akpabio of this, it would be appropriate for the Senate President to step aside for now to allow for a proper investigation. Senator Akpabio should step aside and allow for the investigation because he cannot be a judge in his own case.

“We, as a party, believe that women should have their rights and that discrimination against anybody, particularly women, based on being a woman, is unacceptable and unconstitutional.”

According to the publicity scribe, there is a need for the Senate, as a revered institution, to look itself in the mirror, do the right thing and save the country from unnecessary embarrassment.

“We do know that the Senate itself would have a duty to look into these issues and those allegations and deal with them appropriately. But beyond all of that, I think it’s an embarrassment for this nation. There are big problems. There are bigger issues. There are bigger issues for the Senate to deal with.

“The Senate President ought to be challenged by those problems in the country. Indeed, the issues raised are very concerning, particularly when it comes to those allegations; they need to be investigated.

“We do know that the Senate has a process for looking into such matters because, again, this has reached a level where it’s embarrassing for the nation. But it just goes to show you the level of issues within the All Progressives Congress and the structures and the leaders in the APC.

“We would have expected that even the Senate by now should have acted in such a way as to address that unnecessary distraction from these real matters of state. Senator Akpabio has a duty to himself, to the country, and to the institution of the Senate to ensure that the truth comes out. And if indeed he wants a clear and genuine investigation, then an investigation into the matter should be carried out,” Ologunagba added.