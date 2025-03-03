Lagos Assembly Crisis: Presidency, APC Leaders Eye Court Resolution If Obasa’s Reinstatement Fails

As the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly deepens, sources within the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership have hinted at a possible judicial resolution if efforts to reinstate Mudashiru Obasa fail.

Despite intense lobbying from political heavyweights, the majority of lawmakers remain steadfast in their support for Speaker Mojisola Meranda, creating a stalemate between the two factions.

Naija News reports that a highly placed source within the Presidency told Vanguard, “The President is insisting Obasa must return but the Assembly members are also throwing their weight behind Meranda.

“The two camps do not want to shift grounds. As it is, the court will decide who the Speaker is and you know how judicial process works, it will move from the High Court to Appeal Court and from there, to the Supreme Court; the court will decide.”

The legal process, according to insiders, could be drawn out, moving from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, and eventually, to the Supreme Court a situation that could leave the Assembly in limbo for months.

Meanwhile, Obasa has taken the legal route, suing Meranda, the Assembly, and 36 lawmakers in a bid to overturn what he describes as his “unlawful removal.”

The case, currently before Justice Yetunde Rukayat Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, was adjourned last Friday to March 7, when pending applications are expected to be heard.