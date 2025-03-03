Lagos Assembly Crisis: APC Lawmakers Have Betrayed Public Trust – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has condemned the crisis within the APC-led Lagos State House of Assembly, describing it as a betrayal of public trust and a reckless distraction from the pressing needs of Lagos residents.

Naija News reports that the party’s State Chairman, Dayo Ekong, expressed disappointment in the unfolding events at the Assembly on Monday, when ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa was reinstated, while his predecessor, Mojisola Meranda, stepped down and was re-elected as Deputy Speaker.

Reacting to the development, Ekong berated the APC lawmakers for engaging in what she described as a disgraceful display of infighting at the expense of governance.

“This disgraceful display by the APC-led lawmakers is a betrayal of the people’s trust and a reckless distraction from the urgent needs of Lagosians,” she stated.

Ekong argued that while residents of Lagos suffer from failing infrastructure, insecurity, and economic hardship, their representatives have chosen to focus on internal power struggles rather than governance.

She further stated, “Elected leaders are sworn to serve, yet these lawmakers have chosen self-interest over public good. While Lagosians endure crumbling infrastructure, insecurity, and poverty, the Assembly is paralyzed by petty power struggles and allegations of misconduct.”

‘A Gross Dereliction Of Duty’

Ekong further accused the Assembly members of wasting taxpayer money and valuable legislative time on conflicts that could have been avoided.

“Taxpayer resources and legislative time are being wasted on resolving avoidable conflicts—a gross dereliction of duty,” she said.

According to her, democracy cannot thrive when leaders prioritize personal ambitions over the welfare of the people.

The Labour Party calls for an immediate and transparent resolution to the crisis, insisting that all allegations must be independently investigated and that those found culpable must be held accountable.

“We remind the lawmakers that their mandate comes from Lagosians, not political godfathers,” she emphasized.

Ekong also used the opportunity to advocate for a new era of selfless leadership, urging Lagosians to demand better governance and accountability.

The party reiterated its commitment to providing responsible, inclusive, and people-centered governance while challenging the Assembly to refocus on legislative duties or step aside for those willing to serve.

He said, “We urge the Assembly to cease this charade and return to work—or step aside for those who will prioritize service over strife. Enough is enough. Lagos deserves better.”