Labour Party Reacts As Akpabio Urges Otti To Stop Labouring And Join APC

The leadership of the Labour Party has berated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio for urging the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Akpabio had praised Otti for his developmental efforts in Abia State.

He shared his commendation on Saturday at the 70th birthday celebration of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and praised Otti For honoring the former deputy president despite their political differences.

However, he subtly suggested that Otti would receive greater recognition if he joined the APC.

“Congratulations, my governor. I have already started seeing your work, but I can’t stand here and praise you because you are in the Labour Party. So, you are still labouring. The day you go to APC you will hear what I will say by then. You will hear how I will praise you. I will celebrate you,” Akpabio remarked.

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Sunday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the Abia governor is committed to the party and has no plans to change alliance.

“In politics, it is allowed for politicians to woo others. It is not just the APC; many other parties have been trying to woo Governor Alex Otti. But the last time I checked, he is still in the Labour Party, and he has assured us that he is going nowhere,” Ifoh stated.

He further highlighted the LP’s achievements, contrasting them with the perceived failures of APC-led states.

“For people to continue wooing him means that the LP ideology, which he is representing, is worthy of emulation. Most APC states have failed woefully, but our LP state is showing serious commitment to human development, infrastructure, and empowerment. That is why we believe the Labour Party is the right choice for Nigerians,” Obiorah added.