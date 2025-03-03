Kebbi APC Suspends Gov’s Aide For Intimidating Guests With Snake At Government House

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Power and Politics, Kabir Sani-Giant, over alleged misconduct involving a snake incident at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Naija News reports that the suspension was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s State Secretary, Alhaji Sa’idu Muhammad-Kimba, who described the act as embarrassing and unacceptable.

According to the statement, on February 8, 2025, Sani-Giant allegedly brought a snake into Government House, causing panic among dignitaries, statesmen, and government officials.

“His conduct was not only alarming but also posed a serious security risk. It embarrassed the party and could bring it into disrepute,” Muhammad-Kimba said.

The party leadership found the incident to be a gross violation of APC’s constitution, labeling it “offensive and inappropriate” for someone occupying such a sensitive position.

As part of its disciplinary measures, the APC stated that Sani-Giant’s suspension would remain in effect pending further investigations. The statement further warned that if the offense is repeated, it could lead to his outright expulsion from the party.

“The party will not tolerate actions that could damage its reputation. His suspension remains in place until investigations are concluded,” Muhammad-Kimba added.