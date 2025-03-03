Karim Benzema Reveals Two Reasons Why He Left Real Madrid For Al Ittihad

Algerian-born French footballer, Karim Benzema said he decided to leave Real Madrid for Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad because he doesn’t want to ever play against the Spanish giants.

Apart from that, Karim Benzema also noted that he had to leave Real Madrid at the point he did so because he wanted to exit the club at the top of his game.

Recall that Benzema stunned his fans and most football enthusiasts when he decided to abandon his contract with Real Madrid for a move to the Saudi Arabian club in 2023, marking the end of an illustrious era in La Liga.

“My decision to go to Saudi Arabia was also because I wanted to leave Real Madrid on top”, Benzema told @EduAguirre7.

“And I didn’t want to ever play against Real Madrid in my life.”

Meanwhile, Benzema has recounted that Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, was the first person he contacted to discuss his decision to leave the club.

The retired France international recalled, “Florentino Perez was the first person I called when I decided to leave Real Madrid. He didn’t quite understand… I told him that the young stars, Vinicius and Rodrygo, were ready.”

Throughout his illustrious tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu, Benzema achieved remarkable success, securing a staggering five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga championships.

His contributions on the field were instrumental in shaping the club’s recent legacy, culminating in him being awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or, recognizing him as one of the world’s best players.

Having previously honed his skills at Lyon in France’s Ligue 1, Benzema’s journey through European football has been nothing short of extraordinary, and he has continued on that path in Saudi Arabia, where he has scored 31 goals and provided 15 assists in 51 games in all competitions for Al Ittihad in two years.