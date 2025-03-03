Just In: Resignations Hit Lagos Assembly As Chief Whip, Deputy Step Down

The Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Setonji David, has stepped down from his position.

Naija News understands that David resigned to return to his previous role before the leadership crisis.

However, he was subsequently renominated by Hon. Kehinde Joseph as Deputy Whip, with Hon. Surajudeen Tijani seconding the nomination.

In a related development, the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ganiyu Okanlawon, also resigned from his position to allow Hon. David to assume the role.

More to come…