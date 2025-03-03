Obasa Absent As Meranda Presides Over Lagos Assembly Plenary

Speaker Mojisola Meranda is currently presiding over the plenary session at the Lagos State House of Assembly, while the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was earlier at the assembly complex, is absent from Monday’s sitting.

Naija News reports that Obasa, Meranda, and other lawmakers had a meeting outside the chamber before the plenary commenced at around 2 pm.

The meeting, held under a tent, included key leaders of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), such as Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi. The Lagos State Attorney General, Lawal Pedro, was also in attendance, with discussions expected to focus on resolving the leadership crisis within the House.

Obasa arrived at the assembly complex around 1:30 pm to join the meeting but later left after a separate discussion with the Attorney General, Ojelabi, and other party stakeholders.

While the outcome of the leadership tussle between Meranda and Obasa remains uncertain, lawmakers at the plenary are currently praising Meranda’s leadership.

Meranda, who previously served as Deputy Speaker, was elected Speaker by over 30 lawmakers on January 13, following the removal of Obasa from the position.