Ighodalo vs Okpebholo: Edo Governorship Tribunal Reserves Judgement

The Election Petition Tribunal for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State has reserved judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports Ighodalo is contesting the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, the tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, reserved the matter for judgment after counsels in the matter adopted their final written addresses.

According to Justice Kpochi, a date for judgment would be communicated to parties by the Secretary of the tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Okpebholo the winner of the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election, stating that he polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who secured 247,655 votes.

However, the PDP and Ighodalo rejected the outcome, filing a petition marked EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, in which they prayed the tribunal to nullify Okpebholo’s victory.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured his supporters of his unwavering commitment to truth and governance, despite the political turbulence in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt on Monday, Fubara declared that he remains undeterred by challenges, emphasizing that he is not afraid of any outcome.

Fubara urged his allies, including former council chairmen present, not to be troubled by the current situation.

Before delivering his address, the governor began with a scripture from Philippians 3:18-19, underscoring the themes of faith and perseverance.

“For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things,” he read.

Reiterating his confidence, Fubara declared, “Despite everything, victory is sure,” adding that the ongoing political battle is about upholding the truth and fighting with honour.”

The governor insisted that deception in Rivers politics has come to an end, asserting that the people are now in control of their future.