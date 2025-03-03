I Refused To Remarry Because Of The Stress Of Intercourse – Nollywood Actress, Mama Ereko

Veteran Nollywood actress Morenike Alausa, professionally known as Mama Ereko, has stated that she refused to remarry because of stress.

Speaking during her latest interview on Talk2Dunnis TV on YouTube, the actress explained that she decided not to remarry to maintain her youthful looks.

While emphasizing the stress that comes with marriage, she noted that the physical, emotional, and sexual demands of marriage can accelerate aging in women.

The 79-year-old actress said, “If I had remarried, you wouldn’t be admiring my elegant and beautiful look at my age.

“I didn’t remarry because the stress of intercourse makes people look older than their age. I don’t need a man again because I have already turned into a man. I can’t even remember how it feels to have sex anymore.”

Meanwhile, Mama Ereko has shared some traumatic incidents that occurred while she was married to her late husband.

Speaking in an interview with Talk2dunnis TV, the thespian disclosed that she was emotionally abused by her late husband.

She lamented that she also had to bear with his infidelity, explaining that he would bring his girlfriends home, even when she was present.

She recalled being sent on errands to accommodate her husband’s mistresses, who would often spend the night in their home.

Mama Ereko, however stated that she could not challenge him because she was scared of him.

She said, “Sometimes my husband would send me on an errand because his girlfriend wanted to pay him a visit in our house.

“My husband brought home his girlfriend, and she would sleep in our home.

“I usually get angry, but I cannot challenge my husband because I was always afraid of him.”