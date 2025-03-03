How Tinubu Helped Me Survive 5 Assassination Attempts For Fighting Obasanjo’s Third Term Agenda – Adeyeye

Former member of the National Assembly, Olusola Adeyeye, has said he suffered five assassination attempts for fighting against former President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s third term agenda.

Naija News reports that the former member representing Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency, between 2003 and 2007, said President Bola Tinubu helped save his life.

In an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, Professor Adeyeye disclosed that for two years, he did not live in his house to save his life.

The former lawmaker from Osun State noted that he was proud of his commitment during the fight against the third term agenda of Obasanjo.

“I consider Femi Gbajabiamila a good friend and I consider his rise in politics to have emanated from my effort. Because when we were in the House of Reps, I was the one who stepped down for him to become the head of the opposition to Obasanjo’s third term agenda. I was the most vocal, the only person in this country, in the House of Reps who worked harder than myself was Usman Bugaje. No other person can claim over me in that struggle to stop Obasanjo. I’m glad we stopped it. If the same thing happens again, I will do the same thing,” he said.

Explaining how he survived the assassination attempts, Adeyeye disclosed that Tinubu advised him to buy different cars and sleep in different houses.

He continued, “I suffered more than any Nigerian legislator because of third term agenda. I did not live in my house for two years. I escaped five assassination attempts. I lived in five houses. Thanks to Bola Tinubu, I went to him one day and I said look I need a bulletproof vehicle and he told me what to do. One of the things he told me is go and get very many used cars, different colors, different shapes.

“So if I was coming to your house, before I got to your house, I would have parked a car in your house. When I get to your gate, I will wind down, greet everybody. Everybody will know I came in green Honda Accord, nobody will know that I had maybe a Mercedes Benz or a Toyota parked in your house in different color. And I will escape without anybody knowing, that’s how I lived my life for those three years.”