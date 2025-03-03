‘How Babangida’s Revelation Clears Way For Igbo 2027 Presidency’

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, Charles Udeogaranya, has expressed confidence that former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s recent remarks on the January 1966 coup d’état will help pave the way for a South-East president in 2027.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Udeogaranya welcomed Babangida’s comments, describing them as a crucial step toward correcting historical misrepresentations that have contributed to the political marginalization of the Igbo people.

His reaction comes amid renewed calls from the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for the Federal Government to apologize for what they see as decades of exclusion and mistreatment of the South-East in Nigeria’s leadership.

Recall that during the launch of his book, A Journey in Service, Babangida clarified that the 1966 coup should not be viewed as an Igbo-led operation—a narrative that has long been cited as justification for the political sidelining of the Igbo ethnic group.

Udeogaranya, a staunch supporter of the ideology of Nigeria’s first president, Nnamdi Azikiwe, emphasized that fairness demands that the 2027 presidency be zoned to the South-East.

“These packs of lies fabricated against the Igbo people were designed to deny Ndigbo the right to preside over Nigeria. This is the aftermath of five decades of Nigerian leadership without an Igbo president,” he said.

“IBB’s revelation renders all lies against Ndigbo null and void and ultimately clears the way for the emergence of a Nigerian President of Igbo descent in 2027.

“I, therefore, urge the three leading political parties—APC, PDP, and Labour Party—to nominate Igbo candidates for the 2027 presidential election. This is crucial for urgent national healing and to set Nigeria back on the path of economic growth, rather than the continued struggle for a share of the national cake,” Udeogaranya added.