Full List: Tinubu, Obasanjo, Adeboye, Olamide, Others Born In March
Birthdays hold special significance as they mark the beginning of one’s journey in life, Naija News reports.
March, the third month of the year, is the birth month of several distinguished Nigerians across various sectors, including politics, entertainment, business, and academia.
From politicians to movie stars, musicians, technocrats, and other influential figures, these March-born personalities have made remarkable contributions to society.
These individuals have left a lasting impact in their respective fields, inspiring many with their talent, leadership, and achievements.
Here is a list of notable Nigerians born in March:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo – March 5
Nigerian rapper Olamide Baddo – March 15
Grammy nominated singer Yemi Alade – March 13
Former Vice President Yemi Osibanjo – March 8
Presidenr Bola Tinubu – March 29
Business mogul Tony Elumelu – March 22
Veteran actor Pete Edochie – March 7
Pastor E.A Adeboye – March 2
Actor Ali Nuhu – March 15
Actress Patience Ozokwor – March 25
Rapper Lil Kesh – March 14
Actress Ruth Kadiri – March 24
Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate – March 3
Lawmaker Akin Alabi – March 31
Politicain Emeka Ihedioha – March 24
UK-based Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo – March 17
Former Governor Benedict Ayade – March 2
Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo – March 1
Immediate-past Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika – March 2
Actress Bukky Wright – March 31
Former Minister Abdurahman Dambazzau – March 14
Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe – March 1
Former Minister Adebayo Shittu – March 23
Inspiration speaker Fela-Durotoye – March 6
Former bank CEO Cecilia Ibru – March 22
PDP Chieftain Uche Secondus – March 22
Former guber aspirant Jimi Agbaje – March 2
Kemi Lala-Akindoju – March 8
Former lawmaker Victor Ndoma-Egba – March 8
Petroleum Minister Heineken Lokpobiri – March 3
Adenike Osofisan – March 11
Kawu Sumaila – March 3
Gershom Bassey – March 18
Odia Ofeimun – March 16
Columnist Farooq Kperogi – March 30
Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru – March 11
Folashade Jaji – March 10
Ex-presidential aide Babafemi Ojudu – March 25
Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema – March 28