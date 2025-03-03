Full List: Tinubu, Obasanjo, Adeboye, Olamide, Others Born In March

Birthdays hold special significance as they mark the beginning of one’s journey in life, Naija News reports.

March, the third month of the year, is the birth month of several distinguished Nigerians across various sectors, including politics, entertainment, business, and academia.

From politicians to movie stars, musicians, technocrats, and other influential figures, these March-born personalities have made remarkable contributions to society.

These individuals have left a lasting impact in their respective fields, inspiring many with their talent, leadership, and achievements.

Here is a list of notable Nigerians born in March:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo – March 5

Nigerian rapper Olamide Baddo – March 15

Grammy nominated singer Yemi Alade – March 13

Former Vice President Yemi Osibanjo – March 8

Presidenr Bola Tinubu – March 29

Business mogul Tony Elumelu – March 22

Veteran actor Pete Edochie – March 7

Pastor E.A Adeboye – March 2

Actor Ali Nuhu – March 15

Actress Patience Ozokwor – March 25

Rapper Lil Kesh – March 14

Actress Ruth Kadiri – March 24

Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate – March 3

Lawmaker Akin Alabi – March 31

Politicain Emeka Ihedioha – March 24

UK-based Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo – March 17

Former Governor Benedict Ayade – March 2

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo – March 1

Immediate-past Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika – March 2

Actress Bukky Wright – March 31

Former Minister Abdurahman Dambazzau – March 14

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe – March 1

Former Minister Adebayo Shittu – March 23

Inspiration speaker Fela-Durotoye – March 6

Former bank CEO Cecilia Ibru – March 22

PDP Chieftain Uche Secondus – March 22

Former guber aspirant Jimi Agbaje – March 2

Kemi Lala-Akindoju – March 8

Former lawmaker Victor Ndoma-Egba – March 8

Petroleum Minister Heineken Lokpobiri – March 3

Adenike Osofisan – March 11

Kawu Sumaila – March 3

Gershom Bassey – March 18

Odia Ofeimun – March 16

Columnist Farooq Kperogi – March 30

Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru – March 11

Folashade Jaji – March 10

Ex-presidential aide Babafemi Ojudu – March 25

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema – March 28