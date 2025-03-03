Connect with us

Full List: 2025 Oscars Winners Emerge

7:57 AM

The 97th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles, with “Anora” emerging as the night’s biggest winner, taking home five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Directed by Sean Baker, the dramatic comedy made a sweeping impact, securing the most honors at the prestigious event.

The ceremony, hosted for the first time by Conan O’Brien, marked the end of an award season overshadowed by January’s Los Angeles wildfires, which had a profound effect on the entertainment industry.

The show opened with a special tribute to Los Angeles, concluding with “We Love LA,” followed by a stirring performance by “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Going into the awards, Netflix’s musical/crime drama hybrid “Emilia Pérez” led the nominations with 13 nods, while “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” followed closely with 10 nominations each.

“The Brutalist” finished the night with three awards, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody, who portrayed a Holocaust survivor and architect.

“Wicked” secured two wins, including Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

“Emilia Pérez” also received notable recognition, taking home key prizes.

With these victories, the 97th Oscars celebrated a mix of cinematic brilliance, powerful performances, and remarkable storytelling.

Here is the full list of winners.

Best picture

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison – Anora
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best actor

WINNER: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Yura Borisov – Anora
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best director

WINNER: Sean Baker – Anora
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Best international feature

WINNER: I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Girl with the Needle – Denmark
Emilia Pérez – France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
Flow – Latvia

Best animated feature

WINER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: Conclave – Peter Straughan
A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

WINNER: El Mal – Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez
Like A Bird – Sing Sing
The Journey – The Six Triple Eight

Best original score

WINNER: The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best documentary feature

WINNER: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Best costume design

WINNER: Wicked
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: The Substance
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best production design

WINNER: Wicked
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Conclave

Best sound

WINNER: Dune: Part Two
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best film editing

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best cinematography

WINNER: The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best visual effects

WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best live action short

WINNER: I’m Not a Robot
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best animated short

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best documentary short

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart

