Fubara Opens Up On Pro-Wike Lawmakers Plot To Impeach Him

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed concerns over a potential impeachment following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, which recognized the 27 lawmakers loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the apex court’s verdict significantly altered the political landscape in the state, ordering the Federal Government to withhold financial allocations to Rivers State until Fubara complies with its directive to present the state budget to the pro-Wike lawmakers, led by Martins Amaewhule. Additionally, the court nullified the local government election conducted last year by Fubara’s administration.

The ruling effectively handed control of the legislative arm to the pro-Wike lawmakers, escalating the ongoing power struggle between Fubara and his former political mentor, Wike.

Political Tension and Power Struggle

Since October 2023, the Rivers State House of Assembly has been sharply divided, with 27 lawmakers supporting Wike, while four others remained loyal to Fubara.

An initial impeachment attempt against Fubara by the pro-Wike faction led to a violent confrontation, including the bombing of the Assembly complex. In response, Fubara disregarded the 27 lawmakers and presented the 2024 and 2025 budgets to the four-member Assembly loyal to him.

However, the Supreme Court declared Fubara’s action illegal, instructing him to submit the budget to the pro-Wike lawmakers.

Despite this ruling, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, dismissed fears of impeachment, insisting that the governor retains the mandate of the Rivers people.

“Afraid of what? The governor is on his toes and has the mandate of the Rivers people. He will obey the law and respect the sanctity of the law,” Johnson told The PUNCH.

He further revealed that the government was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgment before deciding on the next course of action.

“I cannot say whether we will implement it or not. Let us see what the judgment says, evaluate it, and then we will act accordingly,” Johnson stated.

He also reiterated the government’s stance that Amaewhule and the 26 other pro-Wike lawmakers had lost their legislative seats following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rivers Elders Reject Calls to Reconcile with Wike

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Elders Forum has advised Fubara not to seek reconciliation with Wike and the 27 lawmakers despite the unfavorable Supreme Court ruling.

Speaking on behalf of the elders, High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, the National Coordinator of the South-South Elders Forum, maintained that Rivers State will not bow to political pressure.

“Rivers State cannot succumb to somebody who wants to take over the state, and we cannot beg anybody in this matter,” Sara-Igbe said.

When asked whether the elders would advise Fubara to appease Wike and the lawmakers, Sara-Igbe firmly responded, “We will not.”

Local Government Takeover Standoff

Tension is also rising over speculation that former local government chairmen—loyal to Wike—may attempt to reclaim their positions.

Before leaving office, Wike’s loyalists in the Assembly extended the tenure of local government chairmen by six months, bypassing Fubara’s authority. However, Fubara appointed caretaker committees to oversee the councils, leading to violent clashes at multiple local government secretariats.

Former Ikwerre LGA Chairman, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, maintained that he and his colleagues would wait for the Assembly’s directive on their return.

“By the ruling of the Supreme Court on October 11, 2024, I remain the chairman of Ikwerre LGA. However, we will wait for the Rivers State House of Assembly to make a pronouncement on that,” Nwanosike stated.