Fresh Moves To Reinstate Obasa As Lagos Speaker Gain Momentum

The leadership crisis within the Lagos State House of Assembly has taken a fresh turn as new efforts are being made to reinstate Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker.

Naija News recalls that Obasa was removed on January 13, 2025, alongside former Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, by 32 lawmakers, who subsequently elected Mojisola Meranda as the substantive Speaker.

However, sources close to the Presidency and key political stakeholders who spoke with Vanguard have revealed fresh maneuvers aimed at securing Obasa’s return.

Insiders disclosed that the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has been tasked with influencing lawmakers to soften their stance and support Obasa’s reinstatement.

According to a highly placed source, the Bisi Akande-led reconciliation committee, which was initially set up to resolve the crisis, has been disbanded after its findings reportedly did not favor Obasa.

The committee comprised of Akande, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and former APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Pius Akinyelure, who had visited Lagos to assess the situation. However, after submitting its report, which indicated that the odds were against Obasa, it was dissolved.

Following the committee’s disbandment, GAC members were reportedly instructed to mobilize their loyalists, both within the House of Assembly and the State Executive Council to support Obasa’s return.

Pressure On Lawmakers, Political Stakeholders

A top source privy to the developments told Vanguard, “The Bisi Akande committee has been disbanded. The President has reached out to GAC members who have loyalists or children in the Assembly, urging them to ensure their people back Obasa’s return as Speaker.

“For those who do not have children in the Assembly but have strong political allies within the State Executive Council, they have been mandated to push for Obasa’s reinstatement.”

At the same time, Obasa is said to be making direct overtures to some lawmakers who initially opposed him, seeking their support in reclaiming the speakership.