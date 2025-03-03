FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Manchester City To Face Premier League Club

Seventh-placed Premier League side Bournemouth have been drawn to face 4th placed Manchester City in a highly anticipated FA Cup quarter-final match set to take place at the Vitality Stadium.

This FA Cup matchup presents an exciting challenge for Bournemouth as they confront the reigning Premier League champions for a place in the semi-finals.

In another FA Cup quarter-finals encounter, Preston North End, the last remaining team from the Championship, will host Aston Villa, managed by the esteemed Unai Emery. This match will be crucial for Preston as they seek to make a mark against a team with a rich history in the competition.

The quarter-finals will also feature a thrilling London derby, as Fulham welcomes Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage. This clash promises to be fiercely contested, with both teams eager to advance further in the tournament.

Additionally, Brighton & Hove Albion will be at home, awaiting the outcome of the upcoming fifth-round match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, who are poised to compete for their place in the quarter-finals.

While clubs like Manchester City and Ipswich Town are the only former winners of the competition, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Brighton are all seeking their first-ever FA Cup triumph.

Note that the 2024-2025 FA Cup quarter-final matches are scheduled to unfold over the weekend of Saturday, March 29.

Here is the complete draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals:

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Preston North End vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town