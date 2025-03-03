‘Emefiele’s Former Aide Accused Of Diverting $6.2 Million For Election Observers Reportedly Hiding In UK’

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been informed that an aide to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, Odoh Ocheme, along with others accused of stealing $6,230,000 from the apex bank, are currently residing in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News understands that this revelation was made by police prosecutor Celestine Odo during a court session on Thursday when an eight-count charge of theft against them was mentioned.

The accused individuals, Adamu Abubakar and Imam Abubakar, who are not CBN employees, are also implicated in the case.

Efforts to Apprehend the Suspects

Odo reminded the court that an arrest warrant had been issued against the suspects on February 7, 2024, and that the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) had been alerted.

“They are in the UK. Until they are pinned down and arrested, we cannot bring them before the court. We are relying on the cooperation of INTERPOL member states to achieve this,” he stated.

Seeking additional time, the prosecution requested an adjournment to enable INTERPOL to explore available options for their arrest.

Judge Issues Warning Over Delays

Presiding Judge Inyang Ekwo expressed dissatisfaction with the delay and threatened to strike out the case if the same excuse was repeated at the next hearing.

The case was then adjourned to November 3 for the arraignment of the defendants.

How the Money Was Allegedly Stolen

According to court documents filed under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/19/2014, the $6.23 million was reportedly stolen on February 8, 2023, under the guise of funding election observers.

A special presidential investigative team led by Jim Obaze had probed Emefiele’s tenure and alleged that the theft was an insider operation involving CBN officials, aided by the two Abubakars.

Ocheme, identified as Emefiele’s personal assistant, allegedly received $3,730,000, while the remaining $2,500,000 was distributed among the others.

Charges Against the Defendants

Some of the charges read: “That Adamu Abubakar (now at large), Imam Abubakar (now at large), Odoh Eric Ocheme (now at large) Bashirudeen Maishanu and others (also now at large), on or about the 23’ day of January, 2023, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, forged a letter dated 23 January, 2023 purportedly written by Muhammad Buhari to the Mr Boss Mustapha, with the intent that the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja Branch may in the belief that the documents are genuine be induced to pay you $6,230,000.00 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)[c] of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010; and

“That Adamu Abubakar (now at large), Imam Abubakar (now at large), Odoh Eric Ocheme (now at large), Bashirudeen Maishanu and others also now at large, on or about the 23rd day of January 2023, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, forged a letter dated 26th January 2023 purportedly written by Boss Mustapha to Mr Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, with the intent that the CBN, Abuja branch believe that the documents are genuine and be induced to pay you $6,230,000.

“That Adamu Abubakar (now at large), Imam Abubakar (now at large), Odoh Eric Ocheme (now at large), Bashirudeen Maishanu and others (also now at large) on or about the 23rd day of January 2023, at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, by false pretence that one man who held out himself as Jibril Abubakar is a staff of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and had approval of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to source money from the Central Bank of Nigeria for foreign Election Observers, and with intent to defraud, obtained $6,230,000 from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja branch and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)[a] and punishable under Section 1(3) & Section 10 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, Cap. A6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.’’