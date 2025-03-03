Edo APC Raises Alarm Over Alleged PDP Protest At Tribunal

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stage a protest at the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday.

The State APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, in a petition issued on Monday, urged security agencies, including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigerian Army, to remain vigilant and prevent any attempt to disrupt proceedings at the Office of the Attorney General.

“We urge security agencies to take necessary measures to prevent a potential disruption of the Office of the Attorney General by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo,” the statement read.

Naija News reports that the warning comes hours after the tribunal reserved judgment on the petition filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, reserved its ruling on Monday after counsels adopted their final written addresses.

APC Rejects Alleged Moves To Undermine Judiciary

Tenebe emphasized that the APC will not tolerate any attempt to compromise the judicial process or disrupt proceedings at the tribunal. He urged security agencies to take the alleged threats seriously and hold the protest organizers accountable for any disruption.

“The judiciary must be allowed to do its job without intimidation or undue interference. Any attempt to use protests to influence the tribunal’s decision will be resisted,” he added.

PDP Reacts, Defends Planned Protest

Reacting to the APC’s claims, Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, dismissed the allegations, describing them as “propaganda” and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

He confirmed that the PDP indeed planned a peaceful rally in Abuja, but questioned the APC’s motives for raising alarm over a lawful demonstration.

Osadolor said, “The APC and its agents have become a propaganda machine. We saw the kind of election they conducted in Edo, where votes were allocated randomly. We also saw the pollution they caused with the Rivers LG election.”

He argued that the rally is a peaceful demonstration aimed at ensuring electoral integrity in Edo State.

The PDP exco said, “What we are trying to say is that what happened in Edo must not be allowed to stand in a democracy if we want to avoid strife in this country. All men of goodwill must stand up and say: enough is enough.”

Osadolor further urged President Bola Tinubu to rein in the Edo APC chairman, Jarret Tenebe, and other party leaders.

He added, “The President must call Jarret Tenebe and his hirelings to order. He should remind them that he is in office today because a man called Goodluck Jonathan handed over peacefully and seamlessly to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who then passed the baton to him.”