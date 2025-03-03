Breaking: Sacked Rivers LG Chairmen Hand Over To Councils’ Heads After Supreme Court Ruling

The sacked local government chairmen in Rivers State have officially handed over the administration of their respective councils to the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) following directives from Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Despite initial tensions, investigations revealed that the transition process remained peaceful across the local government areas, with no reports of resistance.

In Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, which is the home LGA of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, some residents reportedly celebrated the exit of the ousted chairman, Amb. Chinwo Ihunwo.

However, Ihunwo confirmed that he had formally transferred leadership to the Head of Local Government Administration, Sam Ichechi Amadi, in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling and Governor Fubara’s directive.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the betterment of Obio/Akpor LGA. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of Mr. Amadi’s leadership in the days ahead,” Ihunwo stated.

Port Harcourt City Chairman Steps Down

Similarly, Naija News gathered that the sacked Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ezebunwo Ichemati, handed over the administration of his council to the HLGA, Clifford Paul.

Acknowledging that governance is a continuous process, Ichemati expressed confidence in the ability of the HLGA and other principal officers to steer the affairs of the council effectively.

He said, “As a people, we believe that government is a continuum, and governance at the third tier of government continues with the HLGA and other principal officers piloting the affairs of the local government.”

Reflecting on his short tenure, Ichemati noted that his administration had ushered in a new era of governance at the local level, one that prioritized development and improved service delivery.

Paul said, “Though our stay was short, I believe it was marked by beautiful moments and a changed narrative—a departure from what local government administration used to be before our emergence. We touched lives and introduced a fresh perspective to governance.”

Gratitude To Governor Fubara

The former Port Harcourt LG chairman attributed his achievements to the supportive work environment created by Governor Fubara, which, he said, enabled him and his colleagues to deliver on their campaign promises.

He said, “His Excellency, Amaopusenibo Sir Siminialayi Fubara, ensured that my colleagues and I fulfilled our campaign promises to our constituents. Our gratitude is immeasurable, and we are thankful for the chance to serve.”

He also appreciated the people of Port Harcourt for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

Paul added, “To the people of Port Harcourt city, your guidance and support made governance a smoother process. We will always remember your contributions to our successes.

“To my loyal supporters, I appreciate and value the love and trust you have shown me. As we look towards a brighter future, let’s continue to build a stronger relationship.”