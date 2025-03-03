BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Asks Fubara To Present 2025 Budget In 48 Hours

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has been issued a 48-hour ultimatum by the Rivers State House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers made this demand during the plenary in Port Harcourt on Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

This development comes shortly after a prominent Ijaw leader in Rivers State, Anabs Sara-Igbe, expressed reservations about the Supreme Court ruling on the Rivers State political crisis, stating that the judgment appears biased and influenced by vested interests.

Sara-Igbe’s reaction follows Governor Fubara’s assurance to Rivers residents that his administration would implement the Supreme Court’s verdict once it obtains a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling.

The governor’s statement followed the apex court’s decision on Friday, invalidating the local government elections conducted in Rivers State on October 5, 2024.

Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation to halt the disbursement of federal allocations to local governments in the state.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Fubara confirmed that he had met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025, before taking any further steps.

More details shortly…