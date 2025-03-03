BREAKING: Police Officer Kidnapped On Abuja Highway

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Modestus Ojiebe, has been reportedly kidnapped by armed assailants along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that the Chief Superintendent of Police who is attached to the Kwara State Police Command was attacked while attempting to fix his vehicle, which broke down near Dei-Dei Police Barracks in Abuja.

According Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, sources noted that “While he was attempting to fix the vehicle, an ash-colored Mercedes-Benz with four armed occupants stopped behind him.

“The assailants searched and robbed Ojiebe and his wife of their mobile phones and ATM cards. However, upon discovering his police identity card, they forced him into their vehicle and sped off, leaving his wife and their car at the scene.

“Following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dawaki Division received a distress call and immediately dispatched a patrol team to the area.

“Stop-and-search operations have been intensified at various entry and exit points of the FCT in an effort to rescue the officer and apprehend the culprits.”

It was further reported that at least three independent security sources, including police officers, confirmed the development to Daily Trust but did not go into details.

“The information is correct but you know I am not permitted to speak on it so don’t expect anything more from me on this, please,” one of the sources told the media.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, Josephine Adeh, has not issued any official statement as at the time of filing this report.

Naija News reports that there have been pockets of kidnapping incidents in Abuja in the ongoing battle with insecurity.