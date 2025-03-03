Update: Obasa Speaks After Return As Speaker, Hails Akande, Osoba; Adjourns Plenary Indefinitely

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa has expressed gratitude over his return as the State’s number three man.

He made this known on Monday while speaking on the floor of the Assembly.

Naija News reports that Obasa commended former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande; and former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba.

He also praised the leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) for their support in facilitating his return.

In his speech, Obasa said: “I thank Meranda who has been supportive and loyal as Deputy Speaker.

“I also thank all the lawmakers for their loyalty.

“Today is not the day for speech making. It is a day to celebrate my colleagues and thank them for all they’ve been doing.

“I want to thank our elders, Bisi Akande, Olusegun Osoba, GAC members, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Obafemi Hamzat and other party leaders for their support.

“Our major responsibility is to represent Lagosians. This house is a house of integrity.”

Obasa subsequently announced the indefinite adjournment of the Lagos State House of Assembly.